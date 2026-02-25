Gay and bisexual teens attacked in Sydney as inquiry hears links to Bondi Beach network

Three gay and bisexual teenagers were targeted in homophobic attacks in Sydney in incidents linked to the same extremist network as the Bondi Beach shootings, which killed 15 people and injured dozens on 14 December 2025.

After public hearings began yesterday (24 February), an ABC investigation uncovered footage of three 16-year-old boys being dragged, stomped on, punched, and subjected to homophobic abuse.

Prosecutors told the hearings that the attackers were connected to an Islamic State-aligned network also linked to gunmen Naveed Akram and Sajid Akram. Authorities have previously said there is no evidence the Bondi attackers were directed by a broader terrorist cell.

One victim was allegedly forced into a toilet block, repeatedly punched and called a homophobic slur.

Details presented to the hearings included one teenager being dragged to the ground and stomped on while an attacker filmed in Strathfield Park. Another 16-year-old was forced into a toilet block, repeatedly punched and called a “faggot” and a “kafir” (nonbeliever). A third victim was called a “gay dog”, stomped on, and heard attackers shout “Dawlatul Islam” (Islamic State).

One attacker allegedly threatened: “I’ll fucking shoot you, you little dog.” Five teenagers have so far been convicted over the bashings.

Investigators said some of those involved had connections to the same IS-aligned circles referenced during the investigation into the Bondi Beach massacre, as well as the Bankstown prayer hall Al Madina Dawah Centre, which was ordered to close following the shooting. Police evidence presented to the inquiry linked members of the group to influential pro-IS figures.

64 people have been charged for attacks on LGBTQ+ people in NSW and Victoria alone since 2023

A broader pattern of attacks has also been identified, including cases where LGBTQ+ young people were allegedly lured to meetings via gay dating apps before being assaulted. ABC figures show that at least 64 people have been charged over attacks on LGBTQ+ people in New South Wales and Victoria since 2023.

A federal inquiry examining antisemitism and the circumstances surrounding the Bondi attack, led by former High Court justice Virginia Bell, is expected to investigate the prevalence and key drivers of extremist violence and make recommendations to government.

The shootings prompted a raft of new gun laws, a crackdown on hate speech and expanded powers to restrict protests.