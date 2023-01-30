Gareth Thomas settles legal case with ex-partner over HIV transmission allegations

The Welsh former rugby player, Gareth Thomas, says he’s settled his legal case with his ex-partner over allegations of transmitting HIV.

Posting on Twitter on Monday (30 January) the former Wales international, 48, said: “I am delighted to say that the legal case against me has been settled by means of a Part 36 offer.”

He also said: “This is not an admission of liability or guilt. I maintain my innocence in all the meritless allegations.”

Thomas confirmed the case had been settled for £75,000 plus costs involved. As per the BBC, Baum’s lawyers have also confirmed a settlement.

This, Thomas says, is “nothing compared to the many multiples of that sum I’d have had to pay to successfully defend myself in court.”

He continued: “For my own mental health and that of my family, this closure and acceptance from the other side is a hugely positive outcome.”

He then quoted the Terrence Higgins Trust, who had previously said: “There are no winners,” in cases such as these.

Thomas finished off his Twitter thread by thanking his family, friends, and supporters.

“Spat at in the street”

In August 2022, it was revealed that Baum, Thomas’ former partner, was suing the Welsh rugby legend for “deceptively” transmitting HIV when they were together.

In court documents, Baum said he’d tested negative for HIV when the relationship started. Baum said Thomas knew of his HIV status in 2013 when they started dating. Baum was said to be seeking a six-figure sum, reportedly £150,000.

Thomas said he’d been “spat at in the street,” and “that I should die” as a result of the allegations.

In documents seen by Attitude, Thomas’ legal team wrote: “it is denied that the Defendant [Mr. Thomas] deliberately concealed his positive status; he was never asked by the Claimant [Mr. Baum] if he was HIV positive and he never denied that he was.”

The documents also contested key claims made by Baum. These included that the former Wales international used “coercive and/or controlling behaviour” to get Baum to keep quiet about his HIV status.

Gareth Thomas came out as gay in 2009. He revealed his HIV status in 2019 after being outed as HIV-positive to his parents by a tabloid journalist.