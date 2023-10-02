Ex rugby star Gareth Thomas on relentless abuse after coming out as gay: ‘I was subjected to so much s**t’

Former Welsh rugby player Gareth Thomas has detailed the level of abuse he was subjected to after coming out as a gay man in 2009, and for opening up about being HIV positive.

Thomas, 49, is currently taking part in the latest series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which was filmed in Vietnam.

The popular Channel 4 show looks to push famous faces to their limits, through a series of gruelling challenges.

During Sunday night’s (1 October) programme, Thomas opened up about being “subjected to so much shit” after he publicly shared his sexuality over a decade ago.

“Those that didn’t like I was gay couldn’t drop it” – Gareth Thomas

He was chosen for a one-to-one chat with chief instructor Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham and his directing staff (DS) Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

It was here that he made clear how he has managed to cope in the face of abuse, and explained how he “still refuses to be the victim.”

Gareth Thomas opened up during Sunday night’s instalment (Image: Channel 4)

Thomas said: “I wanted to represent my country. Those that didn’t like I was gay couldn’t drop it. I was petrified of people thinking I was gay.

“For some matches there were people in crowd calling me a f****t for 90 minutes straight.”

He went on to add: “10 years down the line I was blackmailed by someone who was going to say if I had HIV.”

“HIV is not a limit to my physical and mental capabilities, but people move away from me in a restaurant.

“They think that is where transmission comes from. They go to shake my hand and then stop.”

According to the NHS, HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is a virus that damages cells in the immune system. It weakens the ability to fight everyday infections and disease.

While there’s currently no cure for HIV, there are now very effective treatments available. These enable most people with the virus to live a long and healthy life.

Thomas announced in an interview and BBC documentary in 2019 that he was carrying HIV.

The sports star turned pundit has done extensive work for LGBTQ+ charities. This includes acting as a patron of the Terrence Higgins Trust.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Channel 4