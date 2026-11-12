Florida city cancels Pride and St Patrick’s Day Parade due to new DEI legislation

Delray Beach, Florida, officials have warned that a new state law will prevent the city from organising, funding or promoting its annual Pride event from 2027.

The city has also announced that its annual St Patrick’s Day Parade will not go ahead under the new legislation, SB 1134.

Officially titled the Official Actions of Local Governments Act, the incoming law in Florida restricts local councils from backing events and initiatives related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

What does SB 1134 state?

SB 1134 was introduced in the Florida Senate on 13 January 2026 and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis on 22 April. It is due to take effect on 1 January 2027.

Florida officials found to be violating SB 1134 will be deemed to have committed “misfeasance or malfeasance in office” and will be subject to suspension, administrative discipline or removal from office by the governor.

Announcing the cancellation of the 2027 St Patrick’s Day Parade on Tuesday (11 November), city officials said: “Following a review of the legislation and its requirements, the City has determined that it is legally prohibited from organising, funding, or promoting these events in 2027.

Delray Beach cancels 2027 St Patrick’s Day Parade

“The City recognises that these annual events have provided opportunities for members of the community to gather, celebrate, and connect. We appreciate the residents, participants, volunteers, and community partners who have contributed to these events over the years.”

Delray Beach residents have expressed their anger over the cancellation. “Disappointed? Ridiculous. You know, it’s just – are they going to cancel the Christmas parade as well? So, there’s a lot of issues going on here and it’s weird,” said Delray Beach resident Randy Biro, as reported by the New York Post.

Speaking about the wider economic impact, police volunteer Kenny Moskowitz said: “Middle of the season, it’ll bring business to the avenue. And it’s good and it’s fun. And it’ll probably bring, I guess, 50-60,000 people here… It’s ridiculous. Why would they cancel it? It’s just, it’s beyond anything we can imagine.”

Mayor Tom Carney pushes for 2027 St Patrick’s Day Parade to go ahead

After receiving a large number of social media messages and emails from the public, Mayor Tom Carney wrote to social media: “The city is working feverishly with multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St Patrick’s Day Parade goes on as scheduled!

“For those who live, work and play in Delray, we want the Delray Beach St Patrick’s Day Parade to stay!”

Carney did not comment on Delray Beach Pride 2027.