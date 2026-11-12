Joe Locke and Ruaridh Mollica share VisionQuest behind-the-scenes snap after epic season finale

On-screen brothers Joe Locke and Ruaridh Mollica have shared a behind-the-scenes image from Marvel‘s VisionQuest following the series finale yesterday (11 November).

The pair play Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) twin sons, Billy Kaplan and Thomas Shepherd, whose characters were introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in WandaVision.

The actors, who previously starred alongside one another in the West End production of Samuel D. Hunter’s play Clarkston, reunited in episode seven of VisionQuest.

VisionQuest concludes the WandaVision Marvel trilogy

The eight-part Disney+ series concluded the Marvel trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along.

Picking up from the events of WandaVision, VisionQuest follows White Vision (Paul Bettany) as he attempts to rediscover his memories and regain his humanity.

As he struggles to understand who he is and what it means to be the original Vision, he embarks on a journey that also leads him towards finding his son, Tommy (Mollica).

Joe Locke and Ruaridh Mollica share VisionQuest BTS

Following the series finale, Locke took to social media to share a selfie of himself and Mollica on the VisionQuest set.

“Family reunion,” Locke captioned the post. “Brother,” his co-star wrote in the comments.

Spoilers ahead: The events of the VisionQuest finale also establish a direct connection to Avengers: Doomsday, particularly through its post-credits scenes.

Wanda Maximoff returns

The second post-credits scene revisits Wanda’s apparent death at Mount Wundagore, as seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) appears, clearing the rubble that has buried Wanda before awakening the Avenger. He declares his intention to claim her power, leading fans to believe that this sets up her involvement in Avengers: Doomsday.

Following the VisionQuest finale, the series broke IMDb marvel records, tying with Loki’s season 2 finale, ‘Glorious Purpose,’ as the highest-rated Marvel episode on Disney+ ever at 9.5.

Avengers: Doomsday is coming to UK cinemas on 16 December 2026.