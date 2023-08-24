Female same-sex couples ‘can pay up to £25,000 more’ to access IVF, study finds

A new study done on IVF has highlighted potential disparity between same-sex couples and heterosexual couples trying to access fertility support.

The NHS released an updated report earlier this month (3 August). This was to show funding decisions for IVF cycles across the country.

These have revealed huge disparities when it comes to access for IVF treatment across England. This is also present between heterosexual couples and same-sex couples.

A new report from Postpartum Plan has outlined how almost all areas in the UK require same-sex couples to self-fund artificial insemination before they’re considered for NHS-funded IVF support.

“More work needs to be done to provide a duty of care to people wanting to go on their fertility journey”

Many NHS-funded programmes require same-sex couples to have had 6-12 cycles. At a private clinic, this can cost between £350-£1,600 per cycle.

This means some female couples have to pay up to £25,000 before being able to access NHS-funded IVF support. Whereas, for heterosexual couples, many areas state guaranteed eligibility with no previous NHS cycles.

Elsewhere, the study also highlighted that female same-sex relationships choosing private IFV funding has noticeably increased.

On average, it’s gone up by a third (33%) in the last three years alone.

This is thought to be down to a distinct lack of NHS-funded accessibility for same-sex couples looking to undertake IVF.

Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly NHS trusts all require same-sex female couples to have undergone at least 12 cycles of self-funded artificial insemination before even qualifying for NHS support.

Meg Murray Jones from Postpartum Plan said: “IVF can be an extremely challenging process. Patients need additional physical and emotional support throughout.

“Our current NHS IVF criteria are restrictive, especially for same-sex couples. We were shocked to see how each region differed based on the support and funding available.

She went on to add: “More work needs to be done to provide a duty of care to people wanting to go on their fertility journey, and offer ongoing support throughout and after the process.”