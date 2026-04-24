Far-right mayors cancel Pride and remove LGBTQ+ symbols in two French municipalities

Pride events have been halted and LGBTQ+ symbols removed in two French municipalities now led by right-wing administrations, following local elections last month.

The moves, in Elne in the south and Faches-Thumesnil near the Belgian border, have drawn criticism from campaigners and former local officials, who say they reflect a broader rollback of LGBTQ+ visibility in public life.

In Elne, newly elected mayor Steve Fortel ordered the rainbow flag removed from the town hall and instructed workers to repaint a rainbow pedestrian crossing white.

“Public spaces should remain neutral, and it’s for that that I made this decision,” mayor Steve Fortel to France 3 Occitanie

“Public spaces should remain neutral, and it’s for that that I made this decision,” Fortel told France 3 Occitanie. “I will not discuss it further, and I take full responsibility for it.”

Fortel took office after France’s late-March municipal elections, which saw several councils change political control.

His predecessor, former mayor Nicolas Garcia, said the symbols had been introduced as a statement against discrimination.

“It was a sign that Elne fought against all forms of discrimination, all forms of discrimination,” the ex-mayor said, “whether it was about sexual orientation, religion, philosophy.”

“It’s an attack on a symbol of unity and inclusion” – Alexandra Puig, co-president of local organisation LGBT +66

“And today I believe it’s a strong symbol, what just happened.”

Alexandra Puig, co-president of local organisation LGBT +66, said the decision sent a message to residents.

“This clearly shows hostility towards the community at a moment when our rights are in danger everywhere,” she said. “It’s an attack on a symbol of unity and inclusion. ‘Fraternity’ is part of the national motto, and this move, for me, is anti-republican.”

Further north, in Faches-Thumesnil, newly elected mayor Brice Lauret removed the rainbow flag from the town hall and cancelled a Pride event due to take place this weekend.

Lauret said the event had been “temporarily canceled” because of organisational issues. “It’s complicated,” he told BFM TV. Reports said the flag had already been removed on 16 April for “respect of neutrality.”

Anti-LGBTQ+ offences in France continue to rise

Local group Collectif Lille Pride said it would hold a protest on 25 April at 3:30pm at the site where the march had been due to begin.

“These decisions only feed a national and international increase in violence against LGBTQIA+ people,” the organisation said.

The developments come as anti-LGBTQ+ offences in France continue to rise. Police figures cited by RFI recorded a 5% increase between 2023 and 2024.