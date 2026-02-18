European Parliament passes vote calling for recognition of trans women

The European Parliament has passed a vote calling for the recognition of trans women, as part of a wider resolution outlining the European Union’s priorities for the upcoming UN Commission on the Status of Women.

MEPs backed the non-binding text by 340 votes to 141, with 68 abstentions. The measure sets out the EU’s planned approach ahead of the commission’s 70th session, which will take place in New York next month. The UN body focuses on gender equality and women’s rights worldwide.

The document refers to several international frameworks, including the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

Among its recommendations is a call to “emphasise the importance of the full recognition of trans women as women, noting that their inclusion is essential for the effectiveness of any gender-equality and anti-violence policies; call for recognition of and equal access for trans women to protection and support services”.

LGBTQ+ communities are mentioned in multiple sections of the resolution. Lawmakers called for a “comprehensive tool to monitor and counter democratic backsliding and backsliding in women’s rights.” The text also warns of “attacks by anti-gender and anti-rights movements” that “undermine democracy and target women’s and LGBTIQ+ rights”.

Elsewhere, the resolution highlights support for civil society groups, including “LGBTIQ+ organisations.” Recommendations on sexual and reproductive health and rights refer to “access to gender-sensitive mental health services for young women and LGBTIQ+ people”.

A separate section on foreign policy stresses the need to prioritise “the needs of women and LGBTIQ+ human rights defenders”.

The vote formed part of a wider report covering gender-based violence, reproductive health and equality policy. European Parliament resolutions are not legally binding. However, they often shape the EU’s negotiating position at international forums.

The resolution will now inform discussions between EU institutions ahead of negotiations in New York.