Dwyane Wade praises Marlon Wayans over trans child comments

Dwyane Wade has praised Marlon Wayans for speaking out about his experience as a parent of a trans child.

Earlier this month Wayans spoke to iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club about his own transition “as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance.”

Speaking to Variety at the GQ Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles, Wade reflected on Wayans’ remarks.

“I think unconditional love allows us to step in and listen and learn of what we do not know and what we were not taught, especially in the Black community. I salute Marlon for speaking out and speaking up about this experience with his child just the same way as I’ve done.”

“It’s great for fathers especially to speak on them from their point of view” – Dwyane Wade

Wade has spoken numerous times in support of his daughter, Zaya, who came out as trans when she was 12. Zaya was granted her legal name and gender change in March.

“We’re just the voices that are speaking for our kids right now before they get an opportunity to grab that microphone and speak for themselves,” continued Wade. “I salute him,” he said further of Wayans.

“This is his experience and what he’s dealing with. He’s coming out selling it from his point of view. It’s great for fathers especially to speak on them from their point of view and how they had to handle it and deal with it.”

Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, were honoured with the President’s Award for their allyship at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.

Speaking at the 2023 Met Gala Dwyane Wade shared a hopeful message for the trans community.

“We will always continue to speak out and speak up. We continue to stand with this community because this community is for us, is with us. It is our community because [of] our daughter, Zaya Wade. We appreciate you guys for standing strong. We just got to continue to keep believing, continue to keep fighting for what’s right.”