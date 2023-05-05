Drag Race’s Shangela denies sexual assault allegations made by former assistant

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela has vehemently denied allegations of sexual assault from a former production assistant on her show We’re Here.

The Dancing with the Stars finalist, 41, whose real name is Darius ‘DJ’ Pierce, responded to the claims brought by Daniel McGarrigle, 39, in a lawsuit on Wednesday (3 May).

We’re Here follows Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, and Eureka O’Hara as they take drag shows around small US towns.

McGarrigle’s lawsuit alleges sexual assault, gender violence, negligence, false imprisonment, and sexual harassment. It states McGarrigle worked for Shangela/Pierce as an assistant and driver.

The claim referred predominantly to an incident in Pierce’s hotel room which took place after a wrap party for We’re Here in Rushton, Louisiana on 25 February 2020.

McGarrigle said after becoming drunk he went back to Pierce’s hotel room where he eventually fell asleep fully clothed on the bed. McGarrigle woke up to a cold liquid being poured on his face. He recognised it as liquid poppers.

He also said his trousers and underwear were around his ankles and Pierce was trying to penetrate him. Pierce allegedly said: “I know you want it, and you’re going to take it.” McGarrigle has alleged that Pierce inserted his penis into his anus without a condom.

McGarrigle also alleged that until July 2021, when he resigned from We’re Here, Pierce sexually harrassed him “on a daily basis” by touching him and making suggestive comments.

“I will fight this entirely meritless lawsuit and not allow it to destroy me”

In a statement to the LA Times, Pierce said: “I can’t begin to explain how hurt and disgusted I am by these totally untrue allegations. They are personally offensive and perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community.

“An external investigation into this embittered individual’s claims previously concluded that they were completely without merit. This newest filing is nothing but an attempt to shake down both me and a well-regarded television company.

“No one should be fooled: It has no basis in fact or in law, and it will not succeed. As a hardworking and outspoken drag entertainer for more than a decade, I know that I am far from alone in battling ignorance, bigotry and prejudice, all of which played a role in the filing of this complaint.

“That is why I will fight this entirely meritless lawsuit and not allow it to destroy me and those I love, or harm the causes we all stand for.”

Buckingham Television, the company behind We’re Here has said it received a complaint in summer 2021 regarding the incident.

“Buckingham and HBO take the safety and well-being of personnel on our shows very seriously, and Buckingham immediately launched an investigation. The investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support these allegations,” it added.

Attitude has reached out to representatives for Pierce for comment.