Dr Ranj Singh, Wes Streeting and I Kissed a Boy’s Adam Williams back National HIV Testing Week push

Dr Ranj Singh, Adam Williams and Wes Streeting are backing National HIV Testing Week, as new polling reveals just 20% of adults in England say they have ever tested for HIV.

National HIV Testing Week runs from 9 to 15 February and allows anyone in England to order a free, confidential HIV home testing kit, with results available in as little as 15 minutes.

The campaign, led by HIV charity Terrence Higgins Trust, comes amid fresh YouGov data showing significant gaps in HIV testing. One in five women said they had not tested because they were never offered a test, while nearly three in ten men said they had not tested despite having condomless sex because they did not believe their partners could have HIV.

“HIV can affect anyone. This week is a great chance for us all to take charge of our sexual health” – Dr Ranj Singh

The charity warns that misconceptions around who HIV can affect remain a major barrier to testing, often leading to late diagnoses when the virus has already begun to impact the immune system. An estimated 4,700 people are currently living with undiagnosed HIV in England.

In 2024, half of all new HIV diagnoses were among heterosexual people, with 29% among gay, bi and other men who have sex with men, highlighting that HIV continues to affect a wide range of communities.

ITV newsreader Charlene White, who took an HIV test live on-air five years ago, said she wanted to continue breaking down stigma.

“Today, we have too many people who do not know they need to get a test and are getting diagnosed far later than they could,” she said. “Ordering a test is such a simple step you can take to look after yourself and your health.”

TV doctor Dr Ranj added that advances in treatment mean people with HIV can live long, healthy lives and cannot pass the virus on, but said awareness remains the biggest challenge. “HIV can affect anyone,” he said. “This week is a great chance for us all to take charge of our sexual health.”

“HIV does not hold me back. Life for people living with HIV can be very normal” – Adam Williams

Williams, who appeared on I Kissed a Boy, said testing was an act of self-care. Diagnosed after taking a home test himself, he now takes one pill a day and cannot pass HIV on during sex. “HIV does not hold me back,” he said. “Life for people living with HIV can be very normal.”

Health and social care secretary Streeting said the government is determined to end new HIV transmissions by 2030, backed by £170 million in funding through its new HIV Action Plan.

“It’s never been easier to get an HIV test and get a result quickly,” he said. “I’d encourage everyone to test, so you can know your status and keep healthy.”

Richard Angell OBE, chief executive of Terrence Higgins Trust, concluded: “England could become the first country in the world to end new HIV cases – but to get there we need to get a test when they need one. That’s why National HIV Testing Week is a gamechanger – order a test now.”

Anyone in England can order a free HIV test at freetesting.hiv throughout National HIV Testing Week.