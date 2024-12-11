Donald Trump’s lesbian niece labels politician ‘a deeply ignorant, cruel man’

Mary Trump, niece of US President-elect Donald Trump, has responded to the politician’s threat to end birthright citizenship by calling him “a deeply ignorant, cruel man.”

Earlier this week, in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, President-elect Trump commented on birthright citizenship stating: “We have to end it. It’s ridiculous.”

When asked if he expected to be able to get around the Fourteenth Amendment, Trump replied: “Well, we’re going to have to get it changed.”

“Maybe [we] have to go back to the people,” the politician pondered.

Mary, who identifies as lesbian, highlighted the irony of the politician’s position in an interview with MSNBC by pointing out that Trump’s own father benefitted from birthright citizenship.

“He doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Mary said. “He’s a deeply ignorant, cruel man who seems to forget that his father was a first-generation American.” Trump’s granddather left Germany in 1885 for New York.

“So, if it hadn’t been for birth-right citizenship, my grandfather probably wouldn’t have been allowed to stay here.”

“The immigrants Donald hates are people of colour”

She continued: “Obviously, the immigrants Donald hates are people of colour and what he also doesn’t understand is the reason why we have the 14th Amendment was because we enslaved an entire race of people, and it was to ensure that after the Civil War was over and they were freed, they were, in short, protected by citizenship being conferred upon them.”

Mary, a trained psychologist and bestselling author in her own right, has established herself as a fierce critic of her uncle. Earlier this year she published a memoir Who Could Ever Love You: A Family Memoir in which she described being pushed to the brink and resorting to ketamine therapy after her uncle’s victory in the 2016 US presidential election.

The memoir is Mary’s third book, following the publication of Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man in 2020 and The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal in 2021.