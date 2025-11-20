David Geffen’s divorce from David Armstrong set to be signed off in days – but financial row remains

David Geffen’s divorce from husband David Armstrong (also known as Donovan Michaels) is entering its final stretch, with a judge preparing to sign off on the legal end of their marriage on 24 November.

Fresh filings, seen by TMZ, confirm that the court will formally declare both men single on that date. The ruling finalises only their marital status, however the wider dispute between the pair is still active.

Issues including spousal maintenance, how their assets should be divided, and responsibility for legal costs remain under negotiation.

David Geffen says he has provided David Armstrong with $200,000 in cash since their February split

Earlier documents lodged this month show the two men have already put parts of their financial arrangements into writing, with agreements covering property and their partnership submitted to the court.

Money has been a major point of tension throughout the case. Geffen, whose net worth sits at $9.1 billion (£6.96 billion), has argued that he has provided Armstrong with more than enough support, including covering the $15,000-a-month New York penthouse where Armstrong is currently living.

According to the outlet, Geffen says he has provided Armstrong with $200,000 in cash since their February split, and an additional $200,000 to cover rehab costs.

Armstrong has countered that claim, telling the court that Geffen is concealing the true extent of his wealth to minimise any spousal support obligation.

They married in 2023 without a prenuptial agreement

He has also accused Geffen of treating him as “a living social experiment” and presenting him as a “trophy to show off to his wealthy friends, under the guise of benevolence.” He pursued a separate civil complaint earlier this year, alleging exploitation, but withdrew the action in October.

With only the financial arrangements left to settle, the case now appears to be moving towards a conclusion.

Geffen and Armstrong married in 2023 without a prenuptial agreement in place. Geffen filed to end the marriage shortly before the couple reached their second anniversary.

Geffen came out as gay in 1992

Michaels, who grew up in Michigan and previously worked in Miami’s nightlife scene under the name Brandon Foster, said in his filing he was “awestruck by Geffen”, describing him as a “philanthropist” who “talked the talk” when he spoke about his upbringing in foster care.

Geffen, who came out as gay in 1992, has previously been in relationships with Cher, Jeremy Lingvall and Jamie Kuntz.

He founded Geffen Records in 1980, and the label went on to sign major acts including John Lennon, Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses and Aerosmith. He also co-founded Asylum Records in the early 1970s and later DGC Records, further cementing his legacy in the music industry.

Beyond music, he was one of the driving forces behind DreamWorks SKG, the Hollywood studio he launched with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg.