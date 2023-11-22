Only international female trans cricket player announces retirement after ICC ban

Canada’s Danielle McGahey has brought an end to her international cricket career after a change in the rules regarding transgender players.

Yesterday, (21 November), it was confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) that trans women are no longer eligible to play in a women’s team.

Any athlete who has been through male puberty will no longer be able to play at an international level in the women’s game.

The body declared this will be implemented “regardless of any surgery or treatment taken”.

“I promise I will not stop fighting for equality for us in our sport” – Danielle McGahey

Due to the new regulations put in place, McGahey has been forced to retire from the international circuit.

She wrote on Instagram: “Following the ICC’s decision this morning, it is with a very heavy heart that I must say that my international cricket career is over. As quickly as it begun, it must now end.

“Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me in my journey, from all of my teammates, all of the opposition, the cricketing community and my sponsor @willowleathercricket.”

McGahey became the first transgender cricket to play in an official international match back in September.

The ICC has declared new regulations regarding gender (Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

She featured in the Women’s T20 fixture against Brazil after fulfilling of the ICC’s eligibility criteria.

The player went on to call her opinions on the decision “irrelevant” and said: “What matters is the message being sent to millions of trans women today. A message saying that we don’t belong.

“I promise I will not stop fighting for equality for us in our sport, we deserve the right to play cricket at the highest level, we are not a threat to the integrity or safety of the sport.

She concluded: “Never stop fighting!

The ICC said in a statement: “The changes to the gender eligibility regulations resulted from an extensive consultation process and is founded in science and aligned with the core principles developed during the review.

“Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women’s game and the safety of players.”

The regulations will be reviewed within two years.