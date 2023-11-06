‘Conversion therapy’ ban expected to be left out of King’s Speech

It looks very unlikely that a ban on ‘conversion therapy’ will be included in the King’s Speech, marking the latest in a long line of delays.

The disappointing news comes after a preview of Tuesday’s (7 November) Speech, which will be the first King’s Speech in 70 years, from 10 Downing Street failed to mention anything about potential legislation.

A release dated Saturday 4 November said that Tuesday’s Speech, which sets out the government’s legislative agenda for the next year, “will focus on putting in the right laws, where we need them, to safeguard the future prosperity of the United Kingdom, seize economic opportunities and deliver a brighter future.”

“The King’s Speech will take the long-term decisions to address the challenges this country faces”

It also mentioned growing the economy, safeguarding energy independence, Brexit, and supporting businesses as priorities.

In his comments, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, “The King’s Speech will take the long-term decisions to address the challenges this country faces, not the easy way out with short-term gimmicks.”

Sunak has recently drawn criticism for his anti-trans comments as well as his flip-flopping on a ‘conversion therapy’ ban.

He added: “To make the real change this country needs, we will bring forward bills that strengthen our society, help people feel safer in their own communities and give a sense of pride in the place they call home.”

The idea that a ban on ‘conversion therapy’ would be excluded from Tuesday’s Speech was strengthened by reporting from ITV’s Paul Brand. He posted on X on Saturday as well that it would be left out with the understanding that, “the government thinks the shape of a ban isn’t ready yet.”

The long-promised ban on conversion therapy won’t be in the King’s Speech.



I understand the government thinks the shape of a ban isn’t ready yet.



It’s been five years since the Conservatives first promised to ban it.



Very unlikely it’ll now be banned before next election. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) November 4, 2023

“The Prime Minister will come to rue the day he decided to choose silence over action”

A ban on the outdated and debunked practice was first promised in 2018 by then-PM Theresa May. It has since gone on a rollercoaster ride, being dropped and picked back up multiple times to the disappointment of the LGBTQ community.

Last month it was reported the government was planning to shelve the ban just days after it was thought that a ban was going ahead.

These latest delays were blasted from all sides, with Labour MP Nadia Whittome condemning the indecision from the Tories as an “utter disgrace.”

Labour, meanwhile, has voiced support for a “full, no loopholes ban on ‘conversion therapy’.”

Adding her voice to the chorus of disapproval Jayne Ozanne, the Chair of the Ban Conversion Therapy Coalition, wrote for Attitude that, “The Prime Minister will come to rue the day he decided to choose silence over action.”

Last week Russell Tovey, Rylan, and many more celebrities gave their voices to the efforts to enact a ban.