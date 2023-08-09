Labour MP Chris Bryant says he has been groped by 5 male MPs

Senior Labour MP Chris Bryant says he has been groped by multiple male MPs during his time in Parliament.

The head of the Standards Committee, who is gay, has recalled the shocking incidents he has been subject to over the years.

In his new book Code of Conduct, Why We Need to Fix Parliament – and How to Do It, Bryant spoke of five separate MPs “who felt my bottom uninvited.”

Bryant wrote: “Over the years five male MPs have felt my bottom uninvited. One of them, who was not out, did so repeatedly.

“Another, who is still in the House and still does not accept that he is gay, pushed me against a wall and felt my crotch.”

Sharing details of another incident, he went on: “Another rubbed himself behind me in the queue to vote and was later snogging two men in the Strangers’ Bar.

“I know other gay MPs and staff who have faced the same.”

This isn’t the first time the MP for Rhondda has spoken out on some of incidents he has been subject to from fellow MPs

Speaking to LBC radio last year, Bryant recalled: “I remember when I came out in 2001, I was regularly touched up by older, senior, gay – they weren’t out – MPs.”

However, he said he never felt able to report it through fear of “ending up being part of the story.”

“That’s the last thing you want,” he noted. “And I think a lot of women have been through that.”

He went on to share: “I can think of four MPs in division lobbies. I was shocked at the time and I bet you could guess who the four MPs are.”

Attitude has contacted the Labour Party for comment.

Code of Conduct, Why We Need to Fix Parliament – and How to Do It is out on 7 August 2023.