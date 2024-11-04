Chloe Grace Moretz comes out as gay in support of Kamala Harris: ‘We need protections in this country’

Actor Chloe Grace Moretz has come out as gay in a social media post encouraging people to vote in the upcoming US presidential election, endorsing candidate Kamala Harris.

Writing on Instagram on Saturday (2 November), the Kick Ass star shared: “I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. There is so much on the line this election. I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor.

“Kamala Harris will protect that for us. I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.”

“Don’t assume people’s sexualities” – Chloe Grace Moretz in a 2018 interview

Moretz’s message aligns with her history of LGBTQ+ advocacy. In The Miseducation of Cameron Post, she portrayed a teenager sent to so-called conversion therapy. Preparing for the role, Moretz engaged with survivors and heard firsthand the emotional toll it took on them.

During a press tour for the film in 2018, the actor was “clearly irritated” when a reporter from The Independent pointed out that her name was included on a list of straight actors playing queer roles, NBC News reported.

Responding to this, Moretz said, “Oh really? Well, I think what’s important is don’t assume anyone’s sexuality.” She added, “We’re all human, trying to be with the people that we fall in love with, and be the best person that we can be. But don’t assume people’s sexualities. And don’t project your own issues onto them. Why don’t we let people be who they wanna be?”

The US presidential election is set for 5 November. Vice President Kamala Harris has been vocal about protecting LGBTQ+ rights, denouncing discrimination and affirming support for gender and sexual identity protections. By contrast, Donald Trump’s platform includes measures viewed as restrictive to LGBTQ+ rights, such as past attempts to limit transgender military service.