Cara Delevingne: ‘Being with my girlfriend made me comfortable with who I am’

Cara Delevingne has opened up about how her girlfriend has supported her during her ongoing sobriety, calling her one of her biggest supporters.

Talking to Elle, the star said her girlfriend Leah Mason “has been really wonderful in introducing me to a lot of things and people.”

“Being with my girlfriend, in this relationship, there are just so many things that came at once that have made me so happy and comfortable with who I am,” she said.

Cara also shared how she plans to have children in the future, explaining: “I’ve got my eggs to freeze. Stuff to figure out.”

Cara and Mason, a musician who performs as Minke, have been together since last year. The pair first met 20 years ago at boarding school but only recently reconnected, according to Elle.

The pair were spotted together at Wimbledon earlier this month, sharing a kiss as they enjoyed a tennis match.

“Sometimes you need a reality check”

Actress Cara, soon to star in the upcoming new series of American Horror Story, has been sober for around nine months now. In September 2022, she entered into a recovery program after papparazi images appeared to show her looking dazed outside an LA airport.

“I hadn’t slept. I was not okay,” she told Vogue in April this year. “It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun. But at some point it was like: ‘OK, I don’t look well.’

“You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for.”

The actress said she attended Glastonbury sober for the first time ever this year, saying it was “by far my favorite … filled with tears, full belly laughs, long awaited reunions and so much love.”

Delevingne previously dated Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson. The pair’s two-year relationship coming to an end in 2020.