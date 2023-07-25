Kim Kardashian is unrecognisable in American Horror Story: Delicate teaser

A new teaser for American Horror Story season 12 has dropped. Prepare for a Kardashian like you’ve never seen her before!

American Horror Story: Delicate is primed to be a dramatic return to the horror series.

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts are set to headline the new season with Cara Delevingne and MJ Rodriguez also starring.

To a creepy cover of ‘Rock-a-bye Baby’ numerous platinum blonde wigged women circle a cauldron with spider-like fingers in the teaser trailer.

A quick succession of images follows, including a rocking cradle, a nest in a tree, birds circling, and multiplying cells.

Right at the end, Kardashian – credited as the character Siobhan Walsh – looks unrecognisable as she holds a swaddled baby.

It’s certainly setting up American Horror Story’s next chapter to be a terrifying watch.

Since its debut in 2011, American Horror Story has featured a plethora of famous faces including Lady Gaga, Macaulay Culkin, and Angela Bassett.

Creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have created several seasons of American Horror Story, each with their own unique spin.

So far, the show has explored a coven of witches, a travelling freak show, a haunted hotel, a creepy asylum and the apocalypse.

The season is titled Delicate and, at least in part, is based on Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition.

Valentine’s novel is a thriller about a woman who develops a fear of a sinister figure that is trying to prevent her from falling pregnant.

The 12th series of American Horror Story is due to air later in 2023.