Canada takes gold as Team GB’s Bruce Mouat and co wins silver in Winter Olympic men’s curling final

Team Great Britain’s men’s curling quintet, led by Bruce Mouat, took home silver after a hard-fought 9‑6 defeat to Canada in the men’s gold medal match at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

After a successful semifinal on 19 February, where Team GB defeated Switzerland 8‑5, hopes were high ahead of the final on Saturday (21 February).

Canada defeated Team GB despite facing earlier cheating allegations at the Winter Games, which took place in Milano, Italy. The controversy began on 13 February, when Canada were accused of a double touch during their men’s match against Sweden.

Team GB men’s curling took home silver at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Team GB were also accused of the same rule breach during their 9‑4 win over Germany, when Mouat’s teammate Bobby Lammie was flagged for the infraction.

However, no foul play occurred in the weekend’s curling finale, leaving Great Britain with a defeat mirroring Beijing 2022, when Sweden took gold.

“I’m heartbroken,” said Team GB’s Grant Hardie, as per the Guardian. “We lost that final four years ago. It took us a long time to get over it and find the motivation to go again, and we found it and we were so hungry to go and deliver this time, and unfortunately it just didn’t quite happen.”

“It took me four years to get over the first silver,” he added, “so it will probably take a lot longer this time.”

The defeat leaves Mouat as a double Olympic silver medallist despite being a two-time world champion in the past three years.

Mouat said that, despite the defeat, his younger self would be proud of the achievement. “I’m trying to remind myself that I would have been extremely proud of this when I was five, six, seven years old, when all I wanted was to be an Olympian,” Mouat said.

Despite shedding tears whilst speaking to BBC Sport just moments after the match, Mouat will carry on to the 2030 Olympics in France. “100%,” he said. “I love the sport, I love my teammates, and I’m not done yet.”

The men’s 2026 Olympic curling team representing Team GB comprised Mouat, Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan and Kyle Waddell.

Closing 22 February, Team GB finished the 2026 Winter Olympics with five medals: three gold, one silver and one bronze.

GOLD

Men’s Skeleton – Matt Weston

Mixed Team Skeleton – Matt Weston and Tabitha Stoecker

Mixed Team Snowboard Cross – Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale



SILVER

Men’s Curling – Bruce Mouat, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and Hammy McMillan



BRONZE

Women’s Ski Halfpipe – Zoe Atkin