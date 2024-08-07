Australia’s Campbell Harrison kisses his boyfriend in a sweet moment at the Olympics

If there was a medal for the sweetest moment of the Olympics we may have to give it to Campbell Harrison.

The Australian athlete, 27, who is gay, was competing in the men’s sport climbing boulder semi-final on Monday (5 August). While he didn’t qualify for the finals, finishing 19th out of 20 competitors, Harrison enjoyed a sweet moment of personal victory.

After learning he hadn’t qualified he and his boyfriend, Justin, shared a kiss over some barriers. The pair shared a similar moment after Harrison qualified for the Olympics last November. At the time he thanked everyone who got him there and the queer community. To his haters, he said: “May those who detest us forever fuck off.”

“Qualifying was so hard and getting through everything to be here was really tough. It was just not my day,” Campbell said after competing on Monday. “It’s pretty crazy. This morning, when I woke up, I was kind of emotional. I thought ‘Oh, I guess I’m an Olympian now.’ So, that’s kind of wild. At the end of the day, that was the big goal.”

On Wednesday (7 August) Harrison competed in the sport climbing Lead category where he earned a score of 14. Added to his 9.4 from the boulder semi-final he had a score of 23.4 putting him in 19th place meaning he didn’t qualify for the final.

As an out-gay athlete competing at the Olympics, Harrison is still very much a winner. As per OutSports there are 195 out LGBTQ+ athletes in the Paris 2024 Olympics. As of Wednesday 7 August Team LGBTQ+ has 24 medals including five golds.