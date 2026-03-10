California professor cautions ‘gay’ and ‘lesbian’ labels in new book on gender liberation

California academic Brandon Robinson has questioned the use of sexuality labels like “gay” and “lesbian”, arguing they may rely on fixed ideas of gender that can negatively affect trans people.

Robinson, an associate professor of gender and sexuality studies at UC Riverside, said traditional sexuality labels often assume gender is stable and clearly defined – something he argues history shows is not the case.

While promoting his new book, Trans Pleasure: On Gender Liberation and Sexual Freedom, released in February 2026, he explained his view that “identities limit us”.

“If being ‘gay’ means being a man attracted to men, it assumes ‘man’ is a stable, inherent category” – Brandon Robinson on the negative effect of labels

The Coming Out to the Streets author told UCR News: “If being ‘gay’ means being a man attracted to men, it assumes ‘man’ is a stable, inherent category, when history shows the definition of manhood is constantly changing.”

He added: “Gender essentialism also harms trans people, who often complicate those binary boundaries.” Gender essentialism is the belief that people’s gender is fixed, and tied to biological sex.

In his book, Robinson spoke to various trans people, uncovering they felt that many cisgender people were interested in them not as full individuals, but because of trans stereotypes.

“I think the risk is worth it” – Robinson claiming society should erase labels

Robinson suggested that traditional sexual identity labels should be questioned or erased, despite the risk of dismantling the communities that have fought for their rights.

“I think the risk is worth it. While those communities are important, moving beyond those labels allows us to see people more accurately,” he said.

Robinson continued: “It leads to a more complex, and more biologically accurate, understanding of ourselves as human beings.”

Robinson claimed that labels bring “shame”

He also argued that identity labels can bring “shame”, suggesting terms like “gay” or “lesbian” may constrain LGBTQ+ people from fully expressing their identities.

His claims comes briefly after the US Supreme Court issued a ruling affecting schools in California, allowing educators to inform parents if a student identifies as transgender.