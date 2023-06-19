Bristol Pride billboard set on fire less than 24 hours after being put up 

Bristol Pride has shared a heartbreaking photo today (19 June) after one of their billboards was ruined just hours after being put up.

The upcoming two-week long event, which culminates in a Pride Day on 8 July, is one of the UK’s biggest Pride events.

This year, it features a line-up including Natalie Imbruglia and Jake Shears, with over 100 acts across five stages.

However, the organisers expressed their sadness after discovering the tarnished billboard set less than 24 hours after being put up.

“More than ever, we need allyship” – Bristol Pride

Taking to Twitter, they shared a photo of the billboard, which had been clearly been set alight on one side.

“We are upset to announce that after less than 24 hours of being up, our 2023 billboard was set alight in what we can only assume was a targeted action against the LGBT+ community,” they began in a statement.

The billboard is burnt in one corner (Image: Twitter/@BristolPride)

“Considered acts of hatred like this are the reason Pride remains a protest, as well as a celebration of visibility.”

They explained this only further proved why Pride events are so important to keep showing up to.

Everyone at Bristol Pride is upset to announce that after fewer than 24 hours, our 2023 billboard was set alight. pic.twitter.com/w6lNIOaaX1 — Bristol Pride (@BristolPride) June 19, 2023

The statement continued: “More than ever, we need allyship, we need to call out hate and prejudice and remember that our freedoms must be protected, rather than be taken complacently.”

They reminded followers that this comes after another recent act of homophobia in the Bristol area, in which rainbow doormats were “targeted and vandalised”.

They concluded by saying: “We need your support, please get a supporter wristband if you can. We also still need volunteers to help support our community and Pride Day.

“But mostly, we just need you to show up on Pride Day, Sat 8 July, louder and prouder than ever and show that hate has no home in Bristol.”

The city’s Pride Day starts with a Pride Parade which is followed by our massive outdoor multi-stage festival.

This features music and performances, community and family areas, silent disco, bars, food, markets and lots more.