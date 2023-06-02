Jake Shears’ Last Man Dancing review: ‘A euphoric and sensational night out’

“It’s going to be a fun summer,” remarked Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears at the launch of his latest solo venture, his new record: Last Man Dancing.

And with this album, it’s sure to be a fun summer indeed.

Last Man Dancing, follows 2018’s self-titled Jake Shears album. The former feels like a bolder entry from Jake, who is more firm in his position and what he has to say.

The listener is brought along for a ride with Jake in an album brimming with a mash-up of 80s synth vibes and elements of Saturday Night Fever that acts as an encapsulation of the ultimate house party.

Who knows what we’ll find along the way; friends, lovers old and new, and perhaps a new perspective.

The album gets off to a rousing start with the rich and groovy piano sounds of ‘Too Much Music’. Don’t worry, Jake is actually singing about how “there could never be too much music.” At this point, we’re in the early stages of our night out with Jake. Get your finest glad rags on, take a shot or two, and get in the cab. It’s going to be a big one. The heir apparent to Sister Sledge’s ‘Lost in Music,’ it’s euphoric, entrancing and builds our anticipation for the night ahead.

In the words of the viral TikTok sound: “What do you say we keep these good vibes going?” That’s exactly what ‘Do The Television’ does with another dance floor bop. “All my children, can you keep up with us?” Jake, our guide for the night, asks of us as we begin to descend further into the night.

Kylie Minogue’s sexy and seductive timbre on ‘Voices’ lures us in further and calls us to action. That action – dance – is easy to do here. Although not quite as high-energy as another collab between Jake and Kylie (‘The Other Boys’) a solid beat underlies this new-age disco tune. Jake and Kylie is one partnership we’ll never get tired of.

Artwork for ‘I Used To Be In Love’ (Image: Provided)

There are hints of the modern-day STEPS in ‘I Used To Be in Love’ as Jake laments lying in bed crying at night, possibly provoked by the sight of a former lover. The song is empowering however and keeps the energy running high.

In ‘Really Big Deal’ Jake is showing off that he’s exactly that and is bringing the 80s firmly back to the scene.

Jake Shears (Image: Damon Barker)

The album’s title track is an ABBA-esque and joyous anthem to finding the silver lining in darkness. “Through the smoke and haze, I wipe my tears away / Thankful no one else can see all the pain that burdens me / Thinking what we lost I still might find / Finally, I’m feeling something like alive / I don’t care it’s happening at a quarter past five,” Jake sings as he declares his ambition to be the ‘Last Man Dancing’. The song is an elative expression from Jake as he moves on to a bigger and brighter future.

As Jake himself has put it, “While not everyone might make it to the end, it’s the last ones dancing who are rewarded with the most magical moments.” By now the night is firmly underway as we enter the early hours of the morning.

The mesmeric pulsating beats of ‘8 Ball’ crank the night up a notch which leads seamlessly into ‘Devil Came Down The Dancefloor’ featuring Amber Martin. The bleeding of one track into the next recreates the sensation of a seemingly endless soundtrack of a night out. ‘Devil Came Down The Dancefloor’ continues the swinging groovy vibe of the record recalling classic Saturday Night Fever tracks such as the Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing.’ Amber Martin also adds an extra helping of soul and powerhouse vocals.

Jake Shears (Image: Damon Barker)

By the time we get to the electro-pop tech-house stylings on ‘Mess of Me’ we’re deep into the night. There’s no sign of light other than the artificial strobe lights accompanying the psychedelic kaleidoscope of sound. Again one song blends into the next as ‘Doses’ keeps the late-night poppers fuelled sesh going.

This in turn transitions smoothly into ‘Radio Eyes (feat. Big Freedia)’. The god-like voice of Jane Fonda speaks to us. “You will feel rebuilt and transformed. You will have access to new information that will expand what you understand as reality”. At this point, our journey has taken us into the depths of a bustling and crowded dance floor. We’ve unlocked hidden and previously unexplored pleasures resulting in a euphoric burst of life and energy before everything fades away.

Jake Shears (Image: Damon Barker)

Things come complete with the final track, ‘Diamonds Don’t Burn’. If the previous tracks built us up to a crescendo then this is the logical next step in our journey. The next morning.

In this celebratory closer it feels as if dawn is breaking on a new day. The early morning light glints off the diamond which has been refined through the night’s adventure.

Last Man Dancing cover (Image: Provided)

In Last Man Dancing it feels as if Jake Shears shares his experience of a euphoric and sensational night out. It’s an album that could easily be the soundtrack to the summer with plenty of captivating tunes and nostalgic sounds. It’s big, joyful, and rousing from start to finish. Superb!

Last Man Dancing is out now.