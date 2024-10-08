Bristol man injured with a knife in homophobic attack

A man in Bristol was slashed with a knife in what Avon and Somerset Police are calling a “homophobic attack”.

According to police, the incident took place on on Sunday 11 August 2024 at around 10:15pm when three unknown men riding bicycles attacked two men who were walking down St. Thomas Street in Redcliffe, just south east of the city centre.

Police said that the perpetrators made homophobic comments to the two men before punching one of the victims and attacking him with a knife.

The man sustained an injury to the chest, but did not require hospital treatment.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police shared descriptions of the three unknown men.

One, described as having a slim build and being in either his late teens or early 20s, was wearing an all-black tracksuit with white detailing down the right arm.

The second man, also of slim build, had light-coloured hair and was wearing a black top and white trainers.

The third, described as having a large build, also had light-coloured hair and was similarly wearing all black clothing.

Police are appealing for information about these three men (Image: Avon and Somerset Police)

“We believe the three men pictured may have information which could aid our enquiries into this incident,” police said, sharing CCTV imagery of the unknown men.

“If you recognise the three people pictured, or can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224210107, or complete our online appeals form.”

They added: “You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.”

The attack in Bristol comes amid a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime in the UK.

According to the LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall, as of 2023 hate crimes committed against people because of their sexual orientation has increased by a shocking 112% over the last five years.

Meanwhile, hate crime committed against trans people has increased 186% over the last five years.

Anyone with any information regarding the homophobic attack in Bristol is encouraged to contact police.