Big Brother’s Philip shuts down Rochelle’s questions about his sexuality: ‘I’ll f***ing turn!’

The tensions continue in the Big Brother house tonight (25 September) – this time between Philip Regan and Rochelle Rackham.

In a preview clip shared on Big Brother’s social media, Rochelle, who has found herself at the centre of much of the drama this season, questions Philip about his sexuality.

“Even if you don’t like tits, you must still think, ‘Ooh, they look nice,’” she said.

Rochelle Rackham asks Philip Regan about his sexuality on Big Brother

Philip, who is also known for his social media personality Queen of Scotty Road, replied: “F**k off.”

Despite his response, Rochelle persisted: “Out of all the girls, if you had to have a type…”

Philip interrupted: “None of them.”

“Who would be yours?” Rochelle asked.

“None of them,” the Scouser replied.

“I’m gay. I don’t like women” – Philip hitting back at Rochelle

“Listen f***ing carefully to me,” he added, which Rochelle laughed at.

“No, and this is no joke. Don’t be going on about that because I’ll f***ing turn. I f***ing will. I’m gay. I don’t like women. None of them are my type.”

Rochelle, a 57-year-old housewife and mother of three from Essex, has made headlines for several controversial remarks since entering the Big Brother house on 13 September.

Rochelle’s controversial remarks on Big Brother

In one instance, Rochelle admitted to 18-year-old quadruple amputee Charlotte Nott that she had an initial fear of people without limbs, saying the concept “freaked” her out.

She also received backlash when she asked Millie if she wanted to lose weight, following a conversation about Millie’s upcoming gastric sleeve surgery.

After Millie said she had tried and couldn’t, Rochelle replied: “You’re saying you have, but I see what you eat… and you’ve got to think, ‘No, I’m not going to do it’.”

Big Brother airs tonight (25 September) on ITV2 at 9:00pm.