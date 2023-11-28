Brianna Ghey murder trial continues in Manchester

The Brianna Ghey murder trial has entered its second day in Manchester.

Two teenagers, who are now 16 – who cannot be named for legal reasons – are accused of the murder of the transgender school pupil.

Emergency services were called at around 3pm on 11 February in Culcheth Linear Park, Warrington, Cheshire.

Brianna was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The defendants, who were 15 at the time, were arrested and charged with the murder of Brianna; which they have both denied.

They are now appearing at Manchester Crown Court for their trial, expected to last between three and four weeks.

Brianna Ghey (Image: Family handout)

Throughout proceedings, the defendants are being referred to as girl X, from Warrington and boy Y, from Leigh, Greater Manchester.

Brianna’s family, including her dad Peter Spooner, mum Esther Ghey and sister Alisha Ghey have all attended court.

The trial is being presided over by justice Amanda Yip, and will not start earlier than 10am each day and finish no later than 4.30pm.

Justice Yip added on Monday (27 November): “There was quite a bit of press reporting and social media coverage at the time, one feature that was given some prominence was the fact that Brianna was transgender.

“If you did see things you may have even formed some initial uninformed views about the case.

“It is perfectly natural to feel shock when you hear of the killing of a young person.”

Attitude is choosing not to repeat the distressing details of the case but you can read more here.

The trial continues today (28 November) in Manchester.