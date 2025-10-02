Italian footballer Federico Bernardeschi challenges homophobia from fans: ‘If I were gay? What does it matter?’

Federico Bernardeschi has challenged the homophobic taunts he has faced throughout his football career.

The Bologna midfielder, who is straight, reflected on the challenges in a candid interview on The BSMT podcast, praising the few male players who have come out as gay or bi. “Twelve years ago I wore a skirt, and what’s the problem?” he asked. “They started saying I was gay. And if I were? What does it matter? I’d be proud. I take my hat off to those who have come out.”

Bernardeschi, who has been married to Big Brother Italy star Veronica Ciardi since 2021, is a father to two daughters, Deva and Lena. The 31-year-old revealed that the jibes stung more in his younger years: “I was 20 years old at the time, and reading those words hurt me; I suffered.”

Reflecting on his journey, Bernardeschi said, “Now I take it easy, I learn to laugh at myself. Once you realise that your public image is different from who you really are, that’s key. I’m convinced that as public figures, we have a great responsibility to communicate positive messages. We need to speak up more often, especially about injustice in the world.”

He also recalled the early scrutiny of his fashion sense, noting one look in 2017 that sparked ridicule. “Twelve years ago, I wore pants that looked like a skirt. Imagine the uproar that followed. But what’s the problem? If I like it, I’ll wear it.”

Bernardeschi has used his platform to support LGBTQ+ visibility. During the 2022 Qatar World Cup, he painted Pride rainbow stripes on the back of his hand while working as a pundit for Rai 1.

He emphasises the importance of mental wellbeing and self-reflection: “I started working on myself not only last year, but three years before that. And I’m still doing it. If you understand where the problem comes from, you can fix it. Failure is a part of life, and you have to try to understand it, dig deeper, put yourself first, without blaming this or that.”

Concluding with a call for freedom and acceptance, Bernardeschi asked, “How many times have people called me gay? And if I liked it, do you think I wouldn’t tell you? What’s the problem? On the contrary, I would be proud of it. And to those… who say it, chapeau! In this world, everyone should be free to do what they want.”