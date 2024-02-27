Bodies found in search for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies after police officer charged with double murder

Two bodies have been found in Bungonia, 120 miles outside of Sydney, Australia after Jesse Baird and Luke Davies went missing from the city last week.

The news follows police officer Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, 28, being charged with double murder on Friday 23 February.

Former Network 10 presenter Baird [below] and Qantas flight attendant Davies went missing on Monday 19 February.

“Human remains were located”

In a statement issued today, New South Wales Police said: “As part of the ongoing investigations under Strike Force Ashfordby, homicide detectives attended a correctional facility about 11am today (Tuesday 27 February 2024), and spoke to a 28-year-old man.

“Investigators subsequently attended a second property on Jerrara Road, Bungonia, about 1pm this afternoon.

“At the property, human remains were located, and a crime scene was established, which is being forensically examined.

“While the bodies are yet to be formally identified, they are believed to be that of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.”

Baird and Davies [above], aged 26 and 29 respectively, were last seen at Baird’s home in the eastern Sydney suburb of Paddington.

In a statement last Friday, NSW Police said: “As part of inquiries detectives arrested a 28-year-old man – a senior constable attached to a specialist command – after he attended Bondi Police Station about 10.30am today (Friday 23 February 2024). He was transferred to Waverley Police Station and charged with two counts of murder. The man was refused bail to appear before Waverley Local Court today.”

An NSW Court spokesperson then confirmed Lamarre-Condon had appeared in Waverley court on Friday charged with two counts of murder, as per CNN.

New South Wales Police Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said during a news briefing last week that blood was found at Baird’s home, plus a “projectile” and a fired cartridge case.

Doherty said Lamar-Condon and Baird were in a relationship that ended “a couple of months ago”, “so that’s an obvious line of inquiry”, according to the BBC.