Bisexual erasure: 40% of bi people feel invisible in LGBTQ+ spaces

A shocking 40% of bisexuals report feeling invisible in LGBTQ+ spaces, according to a new survey conducted by the lesbian, bisexual and queer dating app HER.

The study, which saw the dating app survey over 2000 users, highlighted numerous other challenges that bisexual people face, including issues such as bi erasure and so-called “bi panic”.

Along with feelings of invisibility, 27% said that they had to come out multiple times depending on who they were dating.

Meanwhile, a disheartening 34% said that they had been labelled either “greedy” or “confused”, perpetuating a horrible stereotype that erases the experiences of bisexual people.

Another disappointing stereotype that 28% of bi people surveyed said they had experienced accusations that they were more likely to cheat. According to respondents, these accusations were particularly prevalent among the lesbian community.

Nearly half of the bi people that HER spoke to said that people assumed their sexuality was either straight or gay depending on their partner at the time. This further perpetuates the erasure of bisexuality as a genuine sexual orientation.

Such assumptions can lead to uncomfortable feelings, with 38% saying that they felt awkward when dating or socialising, particularly when their sexuality was questioned.

“Unearthing the experiences that bisexual folks face whilst also providing support and a safe space to connect is a huge priority for us,” said Robyn Exton, the founder of HER, adding that over 30% of the app’s user base identify as bisexual.

She added: “All of us here at HER stand committed to creating spaces where bisexual women, alongside other LGBTQ+ folks, can feel not just seen and heard, but celebrated!”

The study arrives during bisexual awareness week, which runs from 16-23 September.