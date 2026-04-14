Birmingham Pride cuts ticket costs as organisers plan free 2027 festival

Birmingham Pride organisers have lowered ticket prices to make the event more accessible during the cost of living crisis.

The initiative is the first step in future plans to make the Pride event completely free to attend by 2027 to mark the 30th anniversary of Birmingham Pride.

This year the event takes place from 23 to 24 May, with weekend tickets costing £46.87, down from £73.70 in 2025.

Why is Birmingham Pride reducing ticket costs?

Speaking to BirminghamLive, festival director Lawrence Barton said the move comes amid a wave of financial problems across Pride events in the UK.

Manchester Pride began the process of voluntary liquidation last year after multiple staff redundancies and details of suppliers and artists still owed money were made public.

As well as ticket costs falling, Barton admitted from 2026 the festival line-up will focus more on community and accessibility rather than major headline acts.

Where will Birmingham Pride take place in 2026?

The event will begin at Victoria Square with a free parade moving to the Gay Village on Hurst Street. The new location comes after organisers initially hoped to use the Smithfield site but were told it would cost £27,000, which was beyond their budget.

“This year we’re charging a third less than we have previously, all other costs have gone up and now it’s just another bill,” he said.

Barton has run Birmingham Pride since 2009 and said he plans to resign once the free festival goal is achieved.

“In my own mind, I’d love for it to be a free festival” – Barton on his plans to make Birmingham Pride totally free to attend

“In 1997 I attended the first Birmingham Pride, 2027 will be the 30th anniversary.” He told BirminghamLive. “I’d love to bring it full circle. In my own mind, I’d love for it to be a free festival.”

“I feel like once that’s done, I think it’ll be my time to then say, we brought it full circle and I will need pass the baton on,” he added.

To reach his goal, he called upon the local community to help make it happen: “If we want a free festival we’ll be even more reliant on local talent, which all has its merits, but it’s all a challenge.”

Who is performing at Birmingham Pride 2026?

Birmingham Pride 2026 will feature major headline acts, with Katy B and Sigala headlining on the Saturday and Girls Aloud icon Nadine Coyle set to take the stage on Sunday.

A free parade starts at Victoria Square at 12pm before celebrations move to the LGBTQ+ village.

For more information ahead of the big day, please visit the official Birmingham Pride website.