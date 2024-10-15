Ben Hunte named CNN International Anchor and Correspondent

Award-winning investigative journalist and news anchor, Ben Hunte, is joining CNN as an Anchor & Correspondent in Atlanta.

The 31-year-old, who was previously the BBC’s first dedicated LGBTQ Correspondent, and its West Africa Correspondent, will have a focus on social justice and LGBTQ issues.

The former Attitude cover star will host CNN Newsroom at weekends for morning audiences in EMEA, afternoon viewers in Asia, and late-night audiences in the US on CNN International.

Ben Hunte on the cover of Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude)

Hunte most recently worked for VICE News in London as a Global Correspondent. Before that he worked for five years at BBC World Service and BBC News Africa, launching the corporation’s first TV show specifically for young audiences across the African continent.



“The studios, facilities, technology and talent here are all exceptional” – Ben Hunte

In a statement, Hunte said: “This is an exciting time to be joining CNN, especially at its original home in Atlanta. The studios, facilities, technology and talent here are all exceptional, but I’m also looking forward to the stories I’ll be able to tell from here and elsewhere for audiences around the world.”

Ben Hunte in a photo from his 2020 Attitude cover shoot (Image: Attitude)

He continued: “I am extremely passionate about LGBTQ issues, and I’m also looking forward to picking those important stories up again with the backing of an organisation like CNN.”

Commenting, Meara Erdozain, SVP of Programming at CNN International, said: “Ben embodies so much of what we want to do at CNN. He’s a dynamic, exciting talent with proven multi-platform skills and a hard-earned reputation for delivering impactful reporting.



“Whether in the field or in the studio, he will bring a new dimension to our content and our journalism.”