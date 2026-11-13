Barcelona to host WorldPride 2030 after beating Bangkok in host city vote

Barcelona has been chosen to host WorldPride 2030, beating Bangkok in the race to stage the international LGBTQ+ event.

The decision was announced by InterPride following a vote at its annual general meeting in Phuket, Thailand. Barcelona secured 413 votes, representing 84 per cent of the total, while Bangkok received 78. Eight members abstained.

Pride Barcelona, which led the city’s bid, celebrated the announcement on social media. The campaign had been in development for more than two years, with organisers working alongside LGBTQIA+ groups and communities internationally.

“InterPride congratulates @PrideBarcelona on being selected as the host organization for WorldPride 2030 under a provisional license. We sincerely thank @BangkokPride for their vision, dedication and work throughout the bid” InterPride wrote.

What is the theme for WorldPride Barcelona 2030?

Barcelona’s celebrations will take place from 28 June to 28 July 2030. Organisers have chosen the theme “LET’S THINK. LET’S ANSWER. LET’S CHANGE.”

Sharing the news on Instagram, Pride Barcelona wrote: “We did it. Barcelona will host WorldPride 2030.

“After more than two years of work, travelling, listening and building alliances with LGBTQIA+ organisations and communities around the world, Barcelona has been chosen to host WorldPride 2030.”

The bid received backing from Barcelona City Council, the Catalan government, Spain’s Ministry of Equality and Turisme de Barcelona, alongside more than 40 LGBTQ+ organisations.

Organisers have also highlighted the importance of international solidarity and LGBTQ+ rights, particularly in countries where discrimination and persecution remain widespread.

The year 2030 will have additional significance for Spain’s LGBTQ+ community. It will mark 25 years since the country legalised same-sex marriage, making it the third country in the world to do so. It will also coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Front d’Alliberament Gai de Catalunya (FAGC), one of the country’s pioneering gay rights organisations.

Barcelona has a long history of LGBTQ+ activism. In 1977, the city hosted Spain’s first demonstration for LGBTQ+ rights, attended by thousands of people.

Where has WorldPride been held before?

Barcelona will become the latest city to host WorldPride, following Sydney in 2023, Washington DC in 2025 and Amsterdam in 2026.

The next edition is scheduled to take place in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2028. It will be the first time an African city has hosted the international event.

Madrid previously hosted WorldPride in 2017, meaning the 2030 celebrations will mark the event’s return to Spain.