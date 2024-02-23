Australian police officer charged with murder of TV star ex and his new boyfriend

Australian off-duty police officer Beaumont Lamarre-Condon has been charged with the double murder of two people believed to be his TV star ex-boyfriend and his new partner.

The 28-year-old is accused of killing his former partner, former Network 10 presenter Jesse Baird [below], and Baird’s new partner, Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies.

The couple, aged 26 and 29 respectively, were last seen on Monday (19 February 2024) at Baird’s home in the eastern Sydney suburb of Paddington. Their bodies are still missing.

“A senior constable attached to a specialist command”

New South Wales Police said in a statement today: “As part of inquiries detectives arrested a 28-year-old man – a senior constable attached to a specialist command – after he attended Bondi Police Station about 10.30am today (Friday 23 February 2024). He was transferred to Waverley Police Station and charged with two counts of murder. The man was refused bail to appear before Waverley Local Court today.”

Possessions belonging to the missing men were found in a skip bin 17 miles away on Wilbar Avenue at Cronulla on Wednesday morning (21 February 2024).

Flight attendant Luke Davies (Image: NSW Police)

An NSW Court spokesperson confirmed Lamarre-Condon had appeared in Waverley court on Friday charged with two counts of murder, according to CNN.

The outlet reports that neighbours claim they heard a loud argument coming from Baird’s home on Monday. It has been reported that Lamarre-Condon did not show up for work on Tuesday, and that he travelled to Newcastle – 170km north of the crime scene – at some point this week.

“That firearm belongs to the 28-year-old man who was charged today”

New South Wales Police Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said during a news briefing that blood was found at Baird’s home, plus a “projectile” and a fired cartridge case.

Police officer Beaumont Lamarre-Condon (Image: Facebook)

“This has now been ballistically matched to a New South Wales Police firearm,” Doherty added. “And that firearm belongs to the 28-year-old man who was charged today.”

He went on: “It’s really important that we do locate the bodies, not only for the cause of death but for answers for the family… They are obviously devastated.”

Doherty said Lamar-Condon and Baird’s relationship ended “a couple of months ago”, “so that’s an obvious line of inquiry”, according to the BBC.

Police allege the couple were killed on Monday inside Baird’s home, before their bodies were moved in a white van, adds the outlet.

According to ES, blood-stained clothes, credit cards and other belongings were found in the skip.