Tiara Skye receives Drag Award at this year’s Attitude Awards: ‘This is the greatest achievement of my career’
By Aaron Sugg
The recipient of this year’s Drag Award at the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, is the self-titled “street walker/queer talker” and “anal whisperer” of Soho’s streets –Tiara Skye.
The award was presented by two beautiful actresses from beloved Netflix series Sex Education and Heartstopper – Lily Newmark and Attitude cover star Corinna Brown.
The Attitude cover star and Drag Award winner let out a scream as she begun her acceptance speech.
Tiara began: “I just want to say that this is the greatest achievement of my career, and I am so, so grateful for this. I know that without the support.”
The Attitude cover star added: “I would never have been able to do this by myself.”
Her speech turned to the queer community. “I’m so grateful for the support of every homophobe in every corner, darling – Uranus or mine,” she quipped.
Tiara dedicated her win to the community that inspires her: “For every queer walker, street walker – this is for us, bitches!”
