Tiara Skye receives Drag Award at this year’s Attitude Awards: ‘This is the greatest achievement of my career’

The recipient of this year’s Drag Award at the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, is the self-titled “street walker/queer talker” and “anal whisperer” of Soho’s streets –Tiara Skye.

The award was presented by two beautiful actresses from beloved Netflix series Sex Education and Heartstopper – Lily Newmark and Attitude cover star Corinna Brown.

The Attitude cover star and Drag Award winner let out a scream as she begun her acceptance speech.

“This is the greatest achievement of my career” – Tiara Skye on winning the Drag Award at the Attitude Awards

Tiara began: “I just want to say that this is the greatest achievement of my career, and I am so, so grateful for this. I know that without the support.”

Order your copy of the Attitude Awards issue now or check out the Attitude app (Image: Attitude/Mark Cant)

The Attitude cover star added: “I would never have been able to do this by myself.”

“Darling – Uranus or mine” – Skye accepting her award

Her speech turned to the queer community. “I’m so grateful for the support of every homophobe in every corner, darling – Uranus or mine,” she quipped.

Tiara dedicated her win to the community that inspires her: “For every queer walker, street walker – this is for us, bitches!”

Order your copy of the Attitude Awards issue now or read it alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.