Apple, Microsoft and more commit to DEI as Meta, Amazon and others scale back

Tech giants Apple and Microsoft are standing by their commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the US, even as others scale back their efforts amid US President Donald Trump‘s recent executive order to end what he calls the “dangerous, demeaning, and immoral” programmes.

Apple’s board recently urged shareholders to reject a proposal to dismantle its DEI programmes. The board described the move as “unnecessary” and restrictive in a report to investors [PDF], arguing it would limit the company’s ability to manage its strategies effectively.

Similarly, Microsoft has reiterated its DEI values, continuing to prioritise inclusivity as part of its global strategy.

“The business case for D&I is not only a constant but is stronger than ever, reinforcing our belief that a diverse and inclusive workforce is crucial for innovation and success,” its chief diversity officer Lindsay-Rae McIntyre wrote on a LinkedIn post on 20 December.

Costco, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase standing firm

Costco has also emerged as a DEI advocate, with shareholders overwhelmingly rejecting a proposal to review the risks of its diversity programmes.

Shareholders in the retail giant recently rejected a Conservative think thank’s proposal requesting it to evaluate its DEI practices, with a vote of 98%, AP reported. It added that board members said “our commitment to an enterprise rooted in respect and inclusion is appropriate and necessary.”

Goldman Sachs has strongly defended its DEI initatives, with CEO David Solomon telling CNBC the company views these issues “through the eyes of our clients.” A Goldman Sachs spokesperson added to ABC News: “We strongly believe that organisations benefit from diverse perspectives.”

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon also expressed strong support, telling CNBC [via ABC News]: “We will continue to reach out to the Black community, the Hispanic community, the veterans community, LGBTQ… they like what we do.”

Which companies are scaling back DEI initatives?

Meanwhile, companies like Meta, Amazon, and Walmart are scaling back their DEI efforts.

Facebook, Instagram and Threads owner Meta has reportedly reduced its focus on diversity goals following internal reviews. The social media giant also recently updated its user guidelines around hate speech to now allow users to say that someone is mentally ill based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Amazon has reportedly removed mentions of DEI around LGBTQ+ people from policy pages on its website, while retailer Walmart has also joined the list of major corporations reassessing their commitments to diversity programmes.

McDonald’s has also ended several of its diversity initiatives that were pledged after the 2020-2021 racial justice protests. The company “intends to end a program that encourages its suppliers to develop diversity training and to increase the number of minority group members represented within their own leadership ranks,” according to the Guardian.