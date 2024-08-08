French pole vaulter offered $250,000 to do an adult film after viral Olympic moment

The French pole vaulter, Anthony Ammirati, has a possible new career opportunity after becoming quite the sensation at the Paris Olympics.

A viral clip from the games shows the athlete, 21, competing in the semi-finals of the men’s competition. He attempted to clear the bar set at 5.70 metres but failed to qualify for the finals as his bulge got in the way.

Everyone’s had a lot of fun with the moment, with Ammirati also making light of the situation. He posted a video on TikTok about going viral for his package and not his performance. The caption also read: “I don’t really know if I should take it well or not.”

Ammirati told the French Athletic Federation of his elimination: “It’s a big disappointment. I’m a bit gutted.” He also said: “The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the public. I was almost there.”

Now Ammirati has been given a generous offer from the Vice President of the adult webcam and porn chat site CamSoda. Speaking at Ammirati via TMZ Daryn Parker said: “If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt.”

“As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course.”

It’s maybe the wildest response to Ammirati’s viral moment. As well as a lot of thirsting online, and also plenty of admiration, Ammirati has also received some useful advice.

Serena Williams’ former coach Rennae Stubbs took to the platform formerly called Twitter to make a suggestion. “When your sport is all about getting your body over a bar and it’s a matter of millimeters!”. She then said: “My man! Call a drag queen! She’ll teach u how to tuck it! This is unbelievable!”

