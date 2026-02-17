Anderson Cooper steps down from CBS News’s 60 Minutes to focus on family

Anderson Cooper is stepping down as a correspondent for 60 Minutes after nearly 20 years on the CBS television network to focus on his family.

The 58-year-old American broadcaster and journalist’s departure is being described as the latest setback during Bari Weiss’s tenure as head of CBS News, as he continues his work with rival network CNN.

Cooper joined the CBS News programme 60 Minutes as a correspondent in 2007, after being announced as a new addition to the show in 2006. He also extended his deal with CNN last year.

“60 Minutes has been one of the highlights of my career” – Anderson Cooper on leaving the CBS News programme

He moved to CNN in 2001 as a weekend anchor before getting his own show in 2003, Anderson Cooper 360°.

Cooper said in a statement to Variety: “Being a correspondent at 60 Minutes has been one of the highlights of my career.”

He continued: “I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors and camera crews in the business.”

“I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible” – Cooper prioritising his personal life

“For nearly twenty years, I’ve been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they want to spend time with me.”

Cooper is a father of two. His first son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, was born in April 2020, followed by Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper in February 2022, both via surrogate.

He shares his children with his long-time partner, Benjamin Maisani. Although they are no longer together, they maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship.

Why is CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss controversial?

CBS News recently appointed editor-in-chief Bari Weiss in a bid to revive the television network, after Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison purchased her outlet The Free Press for $150 million (£110 million).

Her appointment has been seen as highly controversial, as she lacks prior broadcast news experience and has reportedly pulled a segment on abuse faced by Venezuelans deported under Donald Trump.

During Cooper’s time on 60 Minutes, he has interviewed a variety of world-famous names including Prince Harry for his first US TV interview about his book Spare in 2023.