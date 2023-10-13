Alex Scott on why she won’t be forced into labelling her sexuality for anyone 

Alex Scott has shared the perfect response she gave when asked to define her sexuality ahead of the release of her book How (Not) To Be Strong last year.

The former Arsenal and England Women’s captain won the Sport Award at this week’s Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

It came after she made global headlines last year after she chose to wear a One Love armband during live BBC World Cup coverage.

This was just a matter of hours after FIFA threatened sanctions against players who would choose to do the same.

“I was being asked questions, ‘You need to label what you are; you need to come out'” – Alex Scott

And speaking to Attitude in her cover interview for the Awards issue she shared more about her LGBTQ+ identity, and why she won’t be labelling herself for anyone.

The TV star has never publicly confirmed her sexuality but opened up about her previous eight-year relationship with ex-girlfriend Kelly Smith in her 2022 book.

She admitted there were a lot of “shocked” reactions from readers, as well as people she knows personally, on the chapter that focused on her love life.

Alex Scott opened up on her love life in her 2022 book How (Not) To Be Strong (Image: Kit Oates)

“That’s the thing — I have a really [close-knit] family and friends who all knew about [my relationship], but obviously no one really knew.

“Everyone that read it has come up to me and said, ‘What a beautiful chapter’,” she said.

When she was asked to identify her sexuality after sending the chapter off for edits, she remained firm on not doing so.

She explained: “I was being asked questions, ‘You need to label what you are; you need to come out.’ But I was like, ‘No, actually, I don’t need to — I’m writing a story about love.’

“I hope that we get to a stage where everyone can just choose to love who they want to love and not feel that they have to then explain that to anyone.”

Accepting the award on Wednesday night (11 October) the BBC presenter said “I know my value and the community I represent.”

She continued: “To know I follow other sporting icons on that cover is a pinch-me moment.”

Alex also said she felt welcome in the space adding, “I feel the love and I am so grateful.”

The Attitude Awards issue is out now.