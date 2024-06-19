Absolutely Fabulous: Jennifer Saunders, Joanna Lumley, Jane Horrocks and Julia Sawalha reunite for TV special
"A fabulous wander down memory lane by actresses who only have the faintest grip on reality!"
The cast of Absolutely Fabulous are getting back together for a TV special.
Jennifer Saunders, Joanna Lumley, Jane Horrocks and Julia Sawalha will all be taking part in the two-hour broadcast, named Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out.
It is the first time the actresses – who played Eddie, Patsy, Bubble and Saffy, respectively – have reunited since 2016.
The special will air on Gold later this year.
“This retrospective is a revelation to me” – Absolutely Fabulous creator Jennifer Saunders
Saunders, who is also the creator and writer of the iconic show, said in a statement: “I loved making Ab Fab but I can’t remember a great deal, so much of this retrospective is a revelation to me. Thank you Gold for this kind and helpful programme.”
Lumley added: “It was a fabulous wander down memory lane by actresses who only have the faintest grip on reality. Really thrilling, and I hope vastly entertaining. I loved every second.”
Ben Wicks, Creative Director, Entertainment for Expectation at Gold said: “We’re overjoyed to make a show with Jennifer and Joanna that rejoices in all that was wonderful about Ab Fab – the most riotously funny show which satirised the era like nothing else whilst taking home more BAFTAs than Bolly in the process. Also it somehow predicted the future: now the whole nation’s parents are drunken embarrassments to their sober and politically enlightened Gen Z kids.”
Absolutely Fabulous ran for five series and 39 episodes between 1992 and 2012.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie was released to a positive critical reception in 2016.