Absolutely Fabulous: Jennifer Saunders, Joanna Lumley, Jane Horrocks and Julia Sawalha reunite for TV special

The cast of Absolutely Fabulous are getting back together for a TV special.

Jennifer Saunders, Joanna Lumley, Jane Horrocks and Julia Sawalha will all be taking part in the two-hour broadcast, named Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out.

It is the first time the actresses – who played Eddie, Patsy, Bubble and Saffy, respectively – have reunited since 2016.

The special will air on Gold later this year.

“This retrospective is a revelation to me” – Absolutely Fabulous creator Jennifer Saunders

Saunders, who is also the creator and writer of the iconic show, said in a statement: “I loved making Ab Fab but I can’t remember a great deal, so much of this retrospective is a revelation to me. Thank you Gold for this kind and helpful programme.”

Lumley added: “It was a fabulous wander down memory lane by actresses who only have the faintest grip on reality. Really thrilling, and I hope vastly entertaining. I loved every second.”

Ben Wicks, Creative Director, Entertainment for Expectation at Gold said: “We’re overjoyed to make a show with Jennifer and Joanna that rejoices in all that was wonderful about Ab Fab – the most riotously funny show which satirised the era like nothing else whilst taking home more BAFTAs than Bolly in the process. Also it somehow predicted the future: now the whole nation’s parents are drunken embarrassments to their sober and politically enlightened Gen Z kids.”

Absolutely Fabulous ran for five series and 39 episodes between 1992 and 2012.

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie was released to a positive critical reception in 2016.