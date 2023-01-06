Being bisexual almost as common in the UK as being gay or lesbian, data shows

Latest Census figures reveal that being bisexual is almost as common in the UK as being gay or lesbian.



Data released this morning (Friday 6 January 2023) show 1.5 million respondents (3.2%) indicted a lesbian, gay or bisexual orientation.

Some 624,000 of the population (1.3%) said they were bisexual, with gay and lesbian identities inching ahead at 748,000 (1.5%).

“The data shows bisexual people exist and in great numbers”

“It’s great to have such solid figures from the Census data,” responded bisexual activist Lewis Oakley.

“As a bisexual, I’m particularly drawn to the fact that bisexuality is a much larger demographic than we thought. Almost as common as being gay or lesbian.

“In fact, It is very odd for ONS to have counted gay and lesbian people together and not have provided the breakdown. Had they been counted separately, bisexuality would most likely have been the most common sexuality in the entire LGBTQ population.

“Dominant demographics aside, the data shows bisexual people exist and in great numbers. It’s important that we use this information as motivation to address the issues impacting bi people.



“Various reports show that bi people do worse in just about every way we measure success, added Oakley. “From mental health, being out of the closet and even their earning potential. It’s time that we take these issues seriously and begin to address and solve them and improve the experience of bi people in the UK.”