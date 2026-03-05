Munroe Bergdorf and Zelah Glasson front Cosmopolitan cover marking one year since Supreme Court trans ruling

13 influential trans voices from the UK have spoken out about the impact of the April 2025 Supreme Court ruling as its one-year anniversary looms.

Cosmopolitan has curated an empowering cover shoot, highlighting the transphobic abuse members of the community have faced since the UK Supreme Court defined sex as the biological sex those were assigned at birth.

Those who shared their stories a year on were: Munroe Bergdorf, Zelah Glasson, Bel Priestley, Alexandra Parmar-Yee, Jazmeen Qureshi, Ella Morgan, Hannah, Jude, Alexis, Liam Blake, Johanna Kirkpatrick, Nyongbella and Jen Ives.

“Listening to them, it was clear that they genuinely think trans people are a threat to society” – Bel Priestley on the impact of the April 2025 Supreme Court ruling

Bel Priestley (Image: Cosmopolitan UK / Vic Lentaigne)

Despite trans people being continuously protected against discrimination under UK law, many live in fear, as workplaces and public spaces restrict trans access to single-sex facilities.

Heartstopper star Bel Priestley, 22, reported an increase in harassment and hate, including online cruelty, since April last year. She recalled a tense encounter in a taxi, passing a group of protestors campaigning against trans access to single-sex spaces.

“Listening to them, it was clear that they genuinely think trans people are a threat to society,” she said. Despite the anger she felt, she remained seated, emphasising that violence is not the answer. The ruling has affected her everyday life:”Men will match with me on dating apps simply to be cruel.”

“I found I was absolutely petrified” – Ella Morgan on the impact of the April 2025 Supreme Court ruling

Ella Morgan (Image: Cosmopolitan UK / Vic Lentaigne)

Routines have been affected for many voices. Married at First Sight contestant Ella Morgan described how the ruling impacted her returning to pleasures she once enjoyed.

“I found I was absolutely petrified to go to this place I had once known and loved,” she said, adding her mental health has taken a major hit.

Alexandra Parmar-Yee, 35, experienced transphobic abuse on public transport and heightened anxiety about social interactions. Determined to take action, she became motivated to campaign for trans rights, organising a mass parliamentary lobby of around 900 trans people and allies in June 2025.

“This has shown our human rights are fragile” – Munroe Bergdorf on the impact of the April 2025 Supreme Court ruling

Munroe Bergdorf (Image: Cosmopolitan UK / Vic Lentaigne)

Munroe Bergdorf, 38, highlighted the fragility of human rights under the ruling: “This has shown our human rights are fragile.” She warned that allowing restrictions on one group opens the door for attacks on other marginalised communities.

Overall, the impact has been substantial, particularly for trans women, and with the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s guidance lacking clarity, the High Court provided clarification last month.

The High Court ruled on 13 February 2026 that transgender women can lawfully use women’s facilities in public places, though this does not apply to work-place facilities.

Cosmopolitan April/May print issue (Image: Cosmopolitan UK / Vic Lentaigne)

The ruling clarified that shops, gyms, and venues are not legally required to exclude trans people from toilets or changing rooms that match their gender.

The one-year anniversary of the April Supreme Court ruling lands on 16 April 2026. The Cosmopolitan April/May print issue is on sale now.