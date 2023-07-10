12 beautiful and joyful portraits from London Trans Pride

More than 25,000 people turned out on Saturday (8 July) for London Trans Pride.

It was an epic display of love and solidarity for those in the trans, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming community.

Munroe Bergdorf and Yasmin Finney were among those at London Trans Pride (Image: Anita Zenhofer) Love was everywhere (Image: Anita Zenhofer) Everyone came out (Image: Anita Zenhofer) There was joy and laughter (Image: Anita Zenhofer) The community showed up (Image: Anita Zenhofer) Kae Tempest performed at Wellington Arch (Image: Anita Zenhofer)

The love in the community, as well as the anger at the current political and social situation, was evident. Still, the atmosphere was one of love and joy.

Attitude was in attendance capturing a sense of the day, including these beautiful and joyful portraits of people celebrating Trans Pride.

The crowd turned it out at London Trans Pride (Image: Anita Zenhofer) The weather was eventually on side (Image: Anita Zenhofer) Love the style (Image: Anita Zenhofer) Flowers were a theme (Image: Anita Zenhofer) The joy was clear to see (Image: Anita Zenhofer) The trans colours flew high (Image: Anita Zenhofer)

Speaking to Attitude besides Wellington Arch Travis Alabanza, the writer, said in light of attacks by the UK government on the rights of trans people that “We need to continue to be louder that we’re not going anywhere.”

Their message to trans, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming youth was: “We’ve always been here, we always will. Continue to find your crew and we make our own rules.”

Dan and Ollie from the BBC’s I Kissed A Boy also said to trans youth: “We have got your back, we are here to support you. We will be here as much as we possibly can. There’s no LGB without the T.”

Ollie agreed in full adding: “It’s important more now so than ever to really get behind and march.”