Why UK Black Pride was the most restorative day of the year

UK Black Pride is the world’s largest free pride celebration for LGBTQI+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American, and Middle Eastern-descent. On Sunday, 11 August 2024, it celebrated its 19th year.

The organisation has gone from a bus-load of attendees traveling to Southend-on-Sea, 10,000 people in Haggerston Park, to a large-scale day of festivities, attended by 25,000 in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.

As the country is seeing a resurgence of emboldened far-right domestic terrorism, attending UK Black Pride was a restorative reminder of why immigration and multiculturalism are such beautiful and essential components to the fabric of life in the UK. Knowing that so many Black and brown LGBTQ+ people and our allies have a safe, purpose-built space – even for one day – to celebrate Pride never fails to move me.

“My family insisted on invitations to UK Black Pride 2025”

This year, I took family for the first time. It was so important for me to have them in a space that made sense to them. Caribbean food, reggae, soka, R&B, hip-hop, reggaeton, afro beats, bhangra, and more. It was emotional, to see them slowly relax, and settle into the vibes. As the 29 degree sun shined down on us, they danced, smiled, and mingled. As a third-generation Jamaican, born and raised in London, I have long considered homophobia part of my cultural inheritance; and watching my loved ones, who have gone on their individual journeys of accepting my queerness, light up among throngs of queer Black and brown bodies was a scene I once thought impossible.

This is why spaces like UK Black Pride are vital: my family accepted my invitation in-part because it was a celebration of a cultural experience they could recognise. As we reflected on our experience together, they insisted on invitations to UK Black Pride 2025, and they even spoke about who else in their lives they could invite.

It was a fulfilling moment for the boy who thought he may never be loved fully for who he is. I was lucky enough to personally thank the organisers who made this day so special to people like me and they encouraged us to be at the main stage for Lady Phyll’s annual speech.

In her closing main stage speech, Lady Phyll reminded the sea of attendees that “just recently, the UK was once again confronted with the need for us all to be more than just non-racist, but to be actively anti-racist!”

She cemented that, as she looked across the vast number of people that she saw, “Black, brown and beautiful allyship! UK Black Pride is all about bringing the people together for both celebration and protest.” I would add, it’s ‘the best day in the European queer calendar’. See you there next year!

For more information, visit the UK Black Pride website. To donate and help keep the event free, click here.