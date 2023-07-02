What is British Airways doing for Pride this year?

With Pride in full swing, British Airways is gearing up for its biggest celebration ever. The airline has been embracing the spirit of inclusivity, love, and acceptance by organising a series of stunning events this Pride season.

Colleagues from all corners of the company have been coming together to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community and spread a message of unity.

From fabulous lounge experiences to LGBTQ+ crewed flights, British Airways is going all-out for Pride this year. We’ve highlighted our picks below.

Celebrating LGBTQ+ crewed Pride flights

British Airways ran LGBTQ+ crewed flights from London to New York and San Francisco on 24 June, for the cities’ Pride events! The flights celebrated LGBTQ+ colleagues and showcased the airline’s commitment to diversity and acceptance. In addition to specially designed Pride-themed desserts and activities in lounges, colleagues and customers joined the Pride parades in New York and San Francisco, spreading a message of unity and celebration.

Flying Proud in lounges and the air

In British Airways lounges, customers can indulge in LGBTQ+-themed cocktails, creating an atmosphere of celebration and acceptance. Additionally, at 30,000 feet, passengers can enjoy the exclusive Flying Proud channel on the inflight Highlife Entertainment system, immersing themselves in content that reflects diversity and empowerment.

Spreading Rainbow joy throughout London

British Airways has shared the love beyond Heathrow Airport by becoming an official partner of the American Express presents BST Festival in London, including the fabulous Rainbow stage. This sponsorship allows the airline to bring its unique hospitality to the capital and promote inclusivity on a broader scale. British Airways will also highlight its participation in Pride In London during Pride Month, where employees will march in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

To join in the Pride fun this summer, check out British Airways LGBTQ+ holidays page to pick out your perfect destination.