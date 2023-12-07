Former West Ham footballer Matt Jarvis revisits Attitude cover 10 years later: ‘I’ve tried to stay in the same shape!’

Former West Ham United footballer Matt Jarvis has reflected on his headline-generating Attitude cover 10 years after it hit the shelves.



The sportsman covered the January 2013 issue of Attitude, using his interview to speak out in support of LGBTQ inclusivity in football.

A decade on, the midfielder is still throwing himself behind the cause. Attitude recently caught up with the now-37-year-old at the launch of Hammers Pride Bar, a pop-up for West Ham’s LGBTQ fan group Pride of Irons, located at Two More Years in Hackney Wick, close to London Stadium, home of West Ham.

“Even family members asked if I was gay!” – Matt Jarvis on his Attitude cover

“It was a proud moment for me,” Matt said of the cover, which generated huge media coverage at the time. “If I’m completely honest, I was blown away by the amount of traction it got. I didn’t believe when I first did it that it would make such an impact.”

Another unexpected consequence, added Matt, was “everyone thought I was then gay. Even family members asked!” (Matt looked entirely unbothered by the old assumptions, to be clear!)

Here, the winger talks press-ups, the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign, and why the possibility of a Premiership footballer coming out publicly as gay is “more likely than ever.”

Hi Matt. It’s 10 years since your Attitude cover. Are you still proud?

Absolutely. I’m very fortunate to have been asked to do it. And I’m in very good company. I’ve tried to stay in the same sort of shape! It was amazing to be able to do it. And I’m proud to still be here 10 years later to help in any way I possibly can.

Do you have any memories of the shoot?

I do – the amount of press-ups I did before the photos! I certainly kept hold of a few issues.

What sort of response did you get?

Quite a few letters, which was amazing. I was invited into Parliament to spread the message I was sending out. How it affected other people was very pleasing for me.

Where do you hope we’ll be at with LGBTQ inclusivity in football in 10 years, and specifically at West Ham? Would you like to see an out player?

That is always going to be the question. Nowadays, for a player to actually come out is more likely than it’s ever been. It’s also a lot easier now to speak out and feel comfortable and confident. I know and I’ve met the Pride of Irons – the community is fantastic. And it’s growing each week! That’s a great support system.

Tell us about the event today…

It’s a celebration of Pride of Irons, and of being able to go to football games together, feel safe, and being able to enjoy watching your team – anyone and everyone. It’s a fantastic message.

How does it feel to be celebrating 10 years of the Rainbow Laces?

It’s certainly gone fast. I remember every year coming round, changing laces on your boots. But a lot has happened since it started, and it’s great that it’s still going ahead.

Have you ever received pushback for wearing those laces and being involved?

Absolutely not. Never. I think, as a team, and also as players, everyone’s behind it. Everyone wants to be included in sport, in general. And it’s a small [gesture] us players can make to send that message out.

Finally, what would your message be to a professional footballer struggling with their sexuality?

I’ve never ever thought it would affect anyone in the changing room. Every single player would be very comfortable with a player coming out and giving them support. Backing them, helping them in any way they felt comfortable. I think it’s unfortunately going to be on the pitch, the crowd, potential chants, anything that can be used on that side of things. But I’ve never thought it would be questioned inside the changing rooms.