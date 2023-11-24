Majority of sports fans support LGBTQ+ athletes, research suggests

According to new research from Stonewall, a majority of sports fans now support LGBTQ+ athletes.

The findings come from research commissioned by Stonewall to mark 10 years of its Rainbow Laces campaign, seen by more than 12 million every year.

Rainbow Laces season takes place between 25 November and 10 December this year with thousands expected to take part.

As per the research by Walnut ICM:

51% of people in the UK polled would be proud if their favourite player came out as gay. 56% agreed that gay sportspeople are good role models, and 60% would be happy to play alongside a trans teammate. Also, 74% of people would be happy to play with a bisexual teammate.

However, the Stonewall research also showed areas for improvement. 24% of people surveyed wouldn’t confront someone making homophobic comments. 33% think sport is an accepting place for gay and bisexual men, with 36% saying the same for lesbian and bisexual women. And 23% agreed that sport is a welcoming place for trans athletes.

“We all need to do our part to make sport everyone’s game” – Stonewall Director of Programmes, Liz Ward

Liz Ward, the Director of Programmes at Stonewall, celebrated the power of visibility thanks to a greater number of LGBTQ+ athletes. Pointing to the more positive findings from the research she described it as “an incredible turnaround.”

But she said this meant “we can’t sit back and defend our lead, as globally we have seen how quickly LGBTQ+ rights can backslide. We all need to do our part to make sport everyone’s game.”

Similarly, Robbie de Santos, Director of External Affairs at Stonewall, who has worked on the Rainbow Laces campaign for 8 years, added: “there is still everything to play for.”

He continued: “At all levels, from grassroots sports and the gym up to elite levels, there are still many barriers that result in LGBTQ+ people shying away from participating, and if we want to truly make sport everyone’s game, we need to turn the Rainbow Lace from a symbol of inclusion into a mindset.”

Considering the research, Stonewall has launched #KeepItUp to highlight the work that still needs to be done. Rainbow Laces’ 10th anniversary is also being marked with the limited edition Glitter Edition of the Rainbow Laces. This is as well as three new identity-specific versions:

MLM (Men-Loving-Men) Laces – MLM describes anyone who identifies as a man and is attracted to men. It is inclusive of (but not limited to) men who identify as gay, bisexual, pansexual, gender non-conforming, and transgender.

Genderfluid Laces – Genderfluid is an umbrella term for people whose gender identity and expression shifts over time or depends on the situation.

Aromantic Laces – Aromantic is an umbrella term used specifically to describe a lack of, varying, or occasional experiences of romantic attraction.

Stonewall has also partnered with Alive and Kicking and designer Vivianne Miedema on a limited edition football available here.