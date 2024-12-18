From Sandy to Silky: Discover the Best After-Sun Products at the Airport

With the arrival of summer, it is essential to adapt your skincare routine to protect your skin from the damaging effects of the sun’s rays. Although sun exposure can be enjoyable, it can cause significant damage to the skin, including premature aging and sunspots. A well-designed “after sun” skincare routine is essential to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Fortunately, many reputable brands with guaranteed quality offer products at Rome Fiumicino Airport, providing the opportunity to buy everything you need as soon as you arrive at your destination.

Rome Fiumicino Airport (Image: Philip Mallis via Flickr)

Where to Buy Skincare Products

Within the airport, numerous boutiques offer a wide range of products from renowned brands. Additionally, the airport shops often collaborate with well-known skincare brands to offer promotions, special deals, or travel-size packages that are perfect for vacation use.

Skincare (Image: Cotton Bro via Pexels)

Here, you can find gentle cleansers, restorative serums, high-quality sunscreens, and the best face moisturizers. Additionally, these establishments have specific dermatological products for skincare after sun exposure.

The Basic Steps of “After Sun” Skincare

Effective “after sun” skincare includes a few essential steps. Gentle cleansing is the first step, using a moisturizing cleanser to remove sunscreen residue, sweat, and impurities without altering the skin’s natural barrier. Intense hydration is key, applying a moisturizing lotion or gel with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin to restore moisture levels lost during sun exposure.

Skincare (Image: Ron Lach via Pexels)

To promote cell regeneration and repair the skin barrier, it is helpful to use antioxidant-based serums and nourishing creams containing shea butter and jojoba oil. Even after sun exposure, it is essential to apply a sunscreen with a high protection factor (SPF 30 or higher) to protect the skin from UV rays.

Additional Tips for Optimal Skincare

In addition to the basic steps, there are additional tips that can enhance your summer skincare routine. For example, using moisturizing masks can provide a boost of hydration and nourishment to the skin. Masks made with hyaluronic acid, collagen, and seaweed are particularly effective after a day in the sun.

Another helpful tip is to avoid products with alcohol or harsh fragrances, as they can irritate skin already sensitised by sun exposure. Instead, choose products with natural and hypoallergenic formulations.

Skincare (Image: Ron Lach via Pexels)

Nutrition plays an important role in skin health. Consuming foods rich in antioxidants, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, can help fight free radical damage and keep skin glowing and healthy. Drinking plenty of water is equally essential to keep the skin hydrated from the inside out.

Adopting a proper skincare routine during the summer is crucial to keeping your skin healthy and protected. From gentle cleansing to intense moisturising and ongoing repair and protection, every step is vital to counteracting the damaging effects of sun exposure.