Watching the US election unfold from a gay bar in San Francisco was tough, but ‘the fight begins now’

Last night was hard. Even as a bystander to the events my heart aches having watched people’s excitement turn to dismay.



I arrived at Hi Tops, a gay bar in San Francisco, at around 7pm to a party in full swing. Every seat was occupied and standing room was scarce. Multiple TVs were tuned into CNN’s coverage of the 2024 US presidential election and all eyes were fixed on them. At this point Donald Trump was in the lead, with Kamala Harris on around 50 electoral college votes. The night was young and a lot could happen. A wary optimism prevailed.



As results came in, there were cheers for Kamala’s wins and boos for Trump’s. As more and more results were announced, narrowing Kamala’s path to victory, wary optimism gave way to a growing despondency amongst the crowd. And as Trump’s count climbed higher and higher, the seats in Hi Tops San Francisco became more and more vacant. Once thriving and buzzing crowds thinned and quietened. Consoling hugs were had among friends, partners, and lovers.

“Pollsters and pundits had us believe it was closer than this”

I’ve been in the US for two weeks now, this being my third. Anecdotally, through conversations with people at parties, over coffee, and even yesterday as a couple helped me fix my rental bike, I’ve observed that people either were warily optimistic it would go to Kamala, confident that it would, or panicked it would go to Trump. Each is understandable. Trump is a convicted felon and Kamala well qualified, and pollsters and pundits had us believe it was closer than this. But this exposes an arrogance of some.

Trump has been elected once before when almost no one thought it would actually happen. But it did. So, it stands to reason it could happen again despite the convictions and his speeches and rallies disintegrating into long nonsensical ramblings bemoaning America’s problems on others and how wind farms are actually bird cemetery’s and more.

“There is a real fear, certainly among the queer people I’ve spoken to”

Right now, this election doesn’t impact me much. I’ll be able to go on with my trip as planned, leave, and probably come back. But for LGBTQ+ people here, as well as women, and other marginalised groups, there is a feeling that things are about to get a whole lot worse. Let’s not forget Trump’s first presidency; a Muslim ban, a ban on trans people serving in the US military among other harmful policies. Trump has already mentioned plans for mass deportations, trans issues have once again been weaponised, and women are already suffering due to abortion bans. And then there’s Project 2025.



There is a real fear, certainly among the queer people I’ve spoken to. People are scared about marriage equality being taken away. People are scared about the Department for Education being taken away and funding denied to schools. People are scared about a worsening situation for trans healthcare. And reading Project 2025, they should be.

“For now, people need to grieve”

My instinct now is to reach out to people and try and find some way to comfort them. But what can I say? “Don’t give up! It’s not over yet! Fight!” all are worth saying and hearing. But for now, people need to grieve. These sentiments will be of use tomorrow, the day after, and every day hence until justice and right has been restored.



There’s a part of me that can’t compute what’s happened here. But then I’m guilty of the same arrogance of thinking people couldn’t vote for a man with 34 felony convictions. I’m angry. I’m heartbroken. I want to scream and shout and tear the place apart. But I doubt this compares to the feelings of the people tonight’s election will actually impact.



The fight begins now. Activists and campaigners will be regrouping and figuring out the next steps to counter the oncoming storm. It’s on people to take note of this and decide what country they went to live in. And it’s on the media, and gay media such as Attitude especially, to do their part in highlighting the realities and consequences of this decision. We all must do this in the hopes that in four year’s time we have a reason to celebrate. That is something to hope for.



