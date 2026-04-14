Vibrating anal beads take centre stage in Netflix’s Untold: Chess Mates

Netflix has released a new film titled Chess Mates, part of its Untold documentary series, exploring the viral 2022 anal beads cheating scandal.

Released last week (7 April), the episode focuses on the 2022 Sinquefield Cup scandal involving Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann.

Based on true events, the film revisits when the world No. 1 chess player, Carlsen, was beaten by American grandmaster Niemann at one of the most prestigious tournaments in the chess calendar.

What happened between Hans Niemann and Magnus Carlsen?

Following his defeat in the third-round match-up, Carlsen withdrew and implied Niemann might be cheating.

Because chess tournaments have metal detectors and anti-cheating measures, people online began speculating about how cheating could bypass those checks.

As per the official Netflix synopsis, the streamer poses the question on everybody’s lips: “How did a match between chess grandmasters devolve into a bizarre scandal about anal beads? This documentary digs into the stranger-than-fiction story.”

Why do anal beads have to do with chess?

Following the allegations, the internet created fan theories suggesting that Niemann used remotely controlled anal beads to receive signals prompting winning moves.

In 2023, Niemann spoke on Piers Morgan Uncensored about the scrutiny he has faced after the pair settled a $100m (£79m) lawsuit last month.

Morgan asked the chess player about the rumours, to which the 22-year-old replied: “Well, your curiosity is a bit concerning, you know – maybe you’re personally interested, but I can tell you, no.” He added: “Categorically, no, of course not.”

“My entire life and career has been destroyed” – Niemann on the anal beads claims

In the trailer, Niemann sets the tone for the chess documentary, stating: “My entire life and career has been destroyed, and I’ll have to live with the fact that every conversation I have about chess will eventually discuss anal beads.”

As per the official YouTube description, the film explores how Niemann fights his way back to the top of the chess world, setting the stage for a high-stakes rematch with Carlsen in 2024.

Untold: Chess Mates is available to stream now on Netflix.